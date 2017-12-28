APD investigates after handgun stolen out of unlocked car

The Albany Police Department is investigating an entering auto case where a handgun was stolen.

It happened in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

According to a report, a man called police after he discovered someone went into his car and took a handgun and workout equipment.

He told police the car was not locked.

Police said there weren't known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

