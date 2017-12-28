Most Wanted: James Pritchett

Tifton Police are still searching for a suspect in a weekend homicide.

James Pritchett, 17, has been on the run since Saturday.

Investigators said he shot and killed 15-year-old Jamiles Taylor at the Peterson Apartments.

Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his 15-year-old girlfriend, Naryah Redding.

Anybody with information on Pritchett or Redding's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

