$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Cuthbert

A winning ticket worth $2,000,000 was sold in Cuthbert for the December 27 Powerball drawing.

One Stop Food Store, located at 374 Blakely Street in Cuthbert, sold the ticket. The winner has not claimed the prize yet, and Georgia Powerball winners have 180 days from the draw date to do so.

Winning numbers were: 3-9-16-56-60 and the Powerball was 3.

The lucky ticket matched the first five winning numbers and doubled its prize with Power Play.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $384 million to a single annuity winner.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.