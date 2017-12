The following games were played during the first day of the Colquitt Co. High School Christmas Shootout.

BOYS

FINAL: Leon 55 - Coffee 46

GIRLS

FINAL: Cook 20 - Gainesville 54

FINAL: Brunswick 71 - Bainbridge 73 (2OT)

FINAL: Lowndes 47 - Norland 49

FINAL: Colquitt 72 - Monroe 48

