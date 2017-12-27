Southwest GA rings in New Year's Day with fireworks and festivities

As 2017 comes to an end and we ring in the new year, several places in Southwest Georgia will be offering festivities to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another.

Below is a list of New Year's Eve celebrations, please let us know if we missed any festive events.

Albany:

Downtown Fireworks: Fireworks will start at midnight and there will be entertainment leading up to the new year.

Annual Masquerade Ball: Doors open at 9 p.m., tickets must be purchased in advance or at the door, must be 21+ to attend.

Valdosta:

Wild Adventures New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular: Event begins at noon and fireworks will be at 7 p.m.

If you're planning on shooting fireworks yourself, here are some things you should remember:

You must be 18 or older to buy fireworks

You can not light fireworks on roads or highways

It's illegal to shoot fireworks within 100 feet of a hospital, nursing home, prison, nuclear power plant, gas station or refinery, or at a state park

You have to stop shooting fireworks at 1 a.m. on New Year's Day

