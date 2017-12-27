Reward offered for information in Thomasville theft - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Reward offered for information in Thomasville theft

Thomasville police are hoping the public can help identify the man they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of equipment. (Source: Thomasville Police Department) Thomasville police are hoping the public can help identify the man they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of equipment. (Source: Thomasville Police Department)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville police are asking for the public's help with identifying the man in a video they released Wednesday night.

A reward is being offered if your information leads to an arrest for the theft. 

Police said surveillance video from Christmas Eve around 6 in the morning on the west side of Thomasville shows a suspect stealing more than $1,500 worth of lawn care equipment from a trailer. 

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at  (229) 227-3302.

