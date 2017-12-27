Reward offered for information in Thomasville theft

Thomasville police are hoping the public can help identify the man they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of equipment. (Source: Thomasville Police Department)

Thomasville police are asking for the public's help with identifying the man in a video they released Wednesday night.

A reward is being offered if your information leads to an arrest for the theft.

Police said surveillance video from Christmas Eve around 6 in the morning on the west side of Thomasville shows a suspect stealing more than $1,500 worth of lawn care equipment from a trailer.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3302.

