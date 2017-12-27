Phoebe Worth Family Medicine closed due to flooding

The clinic will take patients at it's temporary location at Phoebe Worth Medical Center Specialty Clinic. (Source: WALB)

Cleanup is underway at the Phoebe Worth Family Medicine. (Source: WALB)

Cleanup is underway at the Phoebe Worth Family Medicine in Sylvester after a water leak forced the facility to shut down for repairs.

Phoebe officials are not sure when, but sometime over the holiday weekend, there was a water leak.

It wasn't discovered until staff came back to work Tuesday morning.

The clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street was cleaned out on Wednesday. Equipment was stored in a trailer while repairs were being determined.

Because of the widespread damage caused by the leak, the clinic will remain closed until the building can be repaired.

Beginning Tuesday, January 2, the clinic will accept patients at its temporary location at Phoebe Worth Medical Center Specialty Clinic at 807 South Isabella Street.

"It's a really beautiful facility that everybody here was really proud of and we pledge to get it back to where it was," said Public Relations Manager Ben Roberts.

Hospital officials are unsure how long the repairs will take at the Franklin Street location.

