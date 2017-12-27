Illegal dump site across from Turner Elementary gets cleaned up

An illegal dump site in East Albany was cleared Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

An illegal dump site in East Albany was cleaned up Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders are pleased with the swift response.

The pile of debris and home items dumped on School Street, just across from Turner Elementary, was cleaned up by Public Works.

Before the site was cleaned up, officials found some information about the person who possibly dumped it there.

Code enforcement said it is investigating the incident.

Commissioner Jon Howard said he is relieved that the children and parents will not have to see this eyesore when they return to school after the holiday break.

"This is East Albany, and we certainly don't want other trash to be dumped in East Albany and the city period," said Howard.

Commissioner Howard encourages anyone who sees illegal dump sites to call 311 and you can stay completely anonymous.

