GSP increasing New Year's patrols due to holiday fatalities

Troopers will be out in full force this holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol troopers said this is one of the most dangerous times of year on the roads.

With people traveling over the holidays, GSP has taken extra measures to try to stop fatal crashes.

GSP and local agencies worked a total of 14 fatalities. That is almost double the number of fatalities last year.

"Last year during this time period we had eight fatalities, so we had a substantial increase," said Sergeant John Vanlandingham.

Because of this, Troopers will be out in full force this New Year's weekend, looking for impaired drivers, speeding violations and seat belt violations.

"The State Patrol's goal is to reduce crashes, reduce the number of fatalities and injuries involved," said Vanlandingham.

Troopers offered some reminders for drivers to keep in the forefront of their minds this weekend, like watching your speed and never get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"During the New Year's Eve festivities and celebrations we anticipate a lot of people on the road, impaired driving," explained Vanlandingham.

GSP will also be conducting road checks, looking for those people who decided to drink alcohol and get behind the wheel.

