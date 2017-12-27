Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade to be held at Albany's Merry Acres Inn

Thomasville police are asking for the public's help with identifying the man in a video they released Wednesday night.More >>
Thomasville police are asking for the public's help with identifying the man in a video they released Wednesday night.More >>
An illegal dump site in East Albany was cleaned up Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An illegal dump site in East Albany was cleaned up Wednesday afternoon.More >>
If you are looking for a place to ring in the New Year, The Albany good Life Social Club is holding its 5th annual Masquerade Ball.More >>
If you are looking for a place to ring in the New Year, The Albany good Life Social Club is holding its 5th annual Masquerade Ball.More >>
Cleanup is underway at the Phoebe Worth Family Medicine in Sylvester after a water leak forced the facility to shut down for repairs.More >>
Cleanup is underway at the Phoebe Worth Family Medicine in Sylvester after a water leak forced the facility to shut down for repairs.More >>
Georgia State Patrol troopers said this is one of the most dangerous times of year on the roads.More >>
Georgia State Patrol troopers said this is one of the most dangerous times of year on the roads.More >>