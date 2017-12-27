Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade to be held at Albany's Merry Acres Inn

Tickets are on sale now for a discount of $100 per couple. (Source: Jonathan Sizemore)

If you are looking for a place to ring in the New Year, The Albany Good Life Social Club is holding its 5th annual Masquerade Ball.

This year they will hold the ball at Merry Acres due to the number of people interested in the event.

Last year, the club hosted over 270 people and this year it is expecting even more.

Tickets are on sale now and going fast for a discount of $100 per couple.

A ticket to the ball will get you free entertainment by various bands throughout the night as well as complimentary beer, wine and champagne.

"There are only going to be a couple of places in Albany that you can ring in the new year with a party and we are one of those. I think this is going to be one of best parties in Albany this year and we hope to see everyone there," said Good Life Social Club President Jonathan Sizemore.

All proceeds will be donated to the Lily Pad of Albany.

Tickets can still be purchased at the door the night of for $60 per person.

Tickets can be purchased prior to the event at the Good Life Social Club, Inc. New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball website.

