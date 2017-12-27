Christmas travel period ends, law enforcement gears up for New Year

The Christmas travel period is now over but the New Year's holiday enforcement period is right around the corner.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m., law enforcement agencies will increase their patrols for the 78-hour travel period.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety want to remind drivers that there is a zero-tolerance policy for drunk drivers.

Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mark McDonough said the 'Graybar Motel' is not where you want to ring in the new year.

"Consider that if you're throwing the party, allowing folks to stay over afterward," said McDonough. "You can be part of the solution that if they're coming to your house, you can let them stay over to the next day. There are a lot of ways to skin the cat. It just takes planning. Don't wait until the last minute and take that chance of getting behind the wheel and hurting somebody else."

Officials said one-third of traffic deaths during the 2016 New Year holiday weekend in Georgia were because of drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

