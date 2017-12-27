New K9 joins Thomasville Police

Koda is a German shepherd from the Czech Republic. (Source: WALB)

The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich says they want to keep up the hard work now retired K9 Hado has done over the past eight years.

So they are bringing in a new K9 to the team named Koda.

Koda's handler is Officer Brandon Kent, who has been with the department about eight years.

Koda is a German shepherd from the Czech Republic.

He is trained in the Flemish language for narcotics search, tracking, handler protection and apprehension.

Koda weighs around 90 pounds and is 18 months old.

Officer Kent said he has good energy and temperament

Officer Kent and Koda just finished up their intensive K9 training last month and say they are ready to hit the road!

