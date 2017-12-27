WPAX Radio celebrates 95 years

On Wednesday, WPAX 1240 AM in Thomasville celebrated its 95th anniversary as an AM radio station. (Source: WALB)

On Wednesday, WPAX 1240 AM in Thomasville celebrated its 95th anniversary as an AM radio station.

In 1922, Hoyt Wimpy, a Thomasville businessman started the one-man station out of his garage.

At the time, according to station staff, he became the 20th licensed station in the United States and 3rd licensed station in Georgia.

Len Robinson is the current owner of the station.

Station staff said they couldn't do it without the support of the community.

"For us, it's really exciting to do that 95 years later. I feel like Hoyt would be excited if he could tune in and still hear his creation going strong," said Chris Hurst, WPAX News Director.

In 1988, the station added an FM station, WTUF.

