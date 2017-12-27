WPAX Radio celebrates 95 years

Georgia lawmakers will soon discuss several bills to boost the pay and total compensation for police officers and sheriff's deputies across the state.More >>
Georgia lawmakers will soon discuss several bills to boost the pay and total compensation for police officers and sheriff's deputies across the state.More >>
The Christmas travel period is now over but the New Year's holiday enforcement period is right around the corner.More >>
The Christmas travel period is now over but the New Year's holiday enforcement period is right around the corner.More >>
One South Georgia man is facing more than two dozen charges after engaging deputies in a car chase Tuesday morning.More >>
One South Georgia man is facing more than two dozen charges after engaging deputies in a car chase Tuesday morning.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich says they want to keep up the hard work now retired K9 Hado has done over the past eight years. So they are bringing in a new K9 to the team named Koda.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich says they want to keep up the hard work now retired K9 Hado has done over the past eight years. So they are bringing in a new K9 to the team named Koda.More >>
One of Thomasville Police Department's finest officers is ready to retire - a K9 named Hado.More >>
One of Thomasville Police Department's finest officers is ready to retire - a K9 named Hado.More >>