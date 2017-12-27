Lowndes Co. chase ends in crash, arrest and dozens of charges

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested Allen Dowling after officials say he engaged deputies in a chase on Tuesday just after 10 a.m. (Source: LCSO)

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested Allen Dowling after officials said he engaged deputies in a chase just after 10 a.m.

Body cam video shows moments during the chase, including the deputy catching up to a vehicle and pulling Dowling over.

After the deputy pulled out his gun, Dowling got back in the car and took off.

"We have a definite policy on a chase. It's gotta be a felony and in this case, this guy had numerous warrants for him and you know you have to use two words, common sense," said Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

In the video, you can see the deputy first make contact with Dowling after speeding to catch up to the car. The deputy pulls out his gun and orders him to the ground.

You can then hear Dowling say "I ain't did nothing man..." and then he re-enters the vehicle.

"We're not going to chase somebody for running a red light or something like that, but if it's a wanted felon and he's a menace to society, then we have the rules on how to do a chase," explained Paulk.

The video picks back up with the deputy chasing Dowling. You then see the car spin out of control but recovers just before crashing into a ditch on Guest Road.

From there, you see the deputy chase Dowling on foot, then handcuff him as he's laying on the ground.

WALB received the footage after it had been edited by officials.

Paulk said Dowling was wanted for a long list of felonies. The sheriff also added that LCSO will not stop enforcing the law.

"It's going to be hard to stay away from us, and we're serious about enforcing the law. Very serious," said Paulk.

Dowling is facing other charges such as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing, terroristic threats and aggravated assault on a police officer.

