Man on bike injured after getting hit by car in Dawson

A man is recovering after he was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Dawson.

According to police, a man on a bike was hit by a car in front of Hardee's on Highway 82 just before 7 p.m.

Police said the man was crossing the 82 when he was hit.

Dawson police were first to arrive but called troopers with the Georgia State Patrol when they realized the man was injured.

The man was taken to the hospital, but there has been no word on the extent of his injuries or his condition at this time.

