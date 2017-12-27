Stolen flags replaced at fallen Marine's memorial - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Stolen flags replaced at fallen Marine's memorial

Lee Co. Sheriff's deputies replaced the flags at Sutton's Landing Park Wednesday. (Source: WALB) Lee Co. Sheriff's deputies replaced the flags at Sutton's Landing Park Wednesday. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County code enforcement officials have started looking into stepping up security at a memorial for a fallen Marine.

Wednesday, Lee Co. Sheriff's deputies replaced the flags at Sutton's Landing Park off Highway 19 in Lee County.

Lance Corporal Steve Sutton's father, Gene Sutton, found the flags had gone missing from his son's memorial Sunday night.

Sutton was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

The flag is not the first thing that has turned up missing at the memorial.

Last week, someone stole the Christmas tree.

"Who would do something like this?" asked Sutton's father. "It's gotta be kids. Grownups...they know Steven died for their country, because everybody knows Steve."

The community has since pulled together to replace and decorate the Christmas tree.

READ MORE: Residents replace Lance Cpl. Sutton's stolen Christmas tree

Sutton said it means a lot that people in Lee County are trying to right the wrongs done at his son's memorial.

