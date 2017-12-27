Stolen flags replaced at fallen Marine's memorial

One South Georgia man is facing more than two dozen charges after engaging deputies in a car chase Tuesday morning.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich says they want to keep up the hard work now retired K9 Hado has done over the past eight years. So they are bringing in a new K9 to the team named Koda.
One of Thomasville Police Department's finest officers is ready to retire - a K9 named Hado.
On Wednesday, WPAX 1240 AM in Thomasville celebrated it's 95th anniversary as an AM radio station. In 1922, Hoyt Wimpy, a Thomasville businessman started the one-man station out of his garage.
A man is recovering after he was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Dawson.
