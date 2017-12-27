Stolen flags replaced at fallen Marine's memorial

Gene Sutton found the flags missing from his son's memorial Sunday. (Source: WALB)

Sutton said it means a lot that people in Lee County are trying to right the wrongs. (Source: WALB)

Lee Co. Sheriff's deputies replaced the flags at Sutton's Landing Park Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Lee County code enforcement officials have started looking into stepping up security at a memorial for a fallen Marine.

Wednesday, Lee Co. Sheriff's deputies replaced the flags at Sutton's Landing Park off Highway 19 in Lee County.

Lance Corporal Steve Sutton's father, Gene Sutton, found the flags had gone missing from his son's memorial Sunday night.

Sutton was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

The flag is not the first thing that has turned up missing at the memorial.

Last week, someone stole the Christmas tree.

"Who would do something like this?" asked Sutton's father. "It's gotta be kids. Grownups...they know Steven died for their country, because everybody knows Steve."

First, a #Christmas tree stolen from a fallen #Marine's memorial. Now? Flags. But Lee County is not slow to take action. The community has replaced & decorated the Christmas tree, & now deputies have raised new flags to remember LCpl Steve Sutton, killed in Afghanistan in 2012. pic.twitter.com/bGI3FY3eIK — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) December 27, 2017

The community has since pulled together to replace and decorate the Christmas tree.

Sutton said it means a lot that people in Lee County are trying to right the wrongs done at his son's memorial.

