Crews battle Dougherty Co. house fire

Firefighters spent over an hour working to put out an early morning house fire at a Dougherty County home.

Fire crews arrived at a house in the 3900 block of Gravel Hill Road and found heavy smoke and flames.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

EMS and police were also on the scene.

Both EMS and Dougherty Co. Police have left the scene of an early morning house fire on Gravel Hill Road. Albany Fire Dept. remains on scene. pic.twitter.com/2Bd9YbQDhN — Zach Logan WALB (@ZachWALB) December 27, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

