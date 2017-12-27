Crews battle Dougherty Co. house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle Dougherty Co. house fire

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Firefighters spent over an hour working to put out an early morning house fire at a Dougherty County home.

Fire crews arrived at a house in the 3900 block of Gravel Hill Road and found heavy smoke and flames.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

EMS and police were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

