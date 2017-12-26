UPDATE: Albany pedestrian hit by vehicle dies

Oil prices reached new heights Tuesday, causing a bump in the road for falling gas prices. Georgia gas prices rose nearly a penny overnight, after holding mostly steady during the past week.More >>
Firefighters spent over an hour working to put out an early morning house fire at a Dougherty County home.More >>
A man struck by a vehicle in the KFC parking lot on West Oglethorpe Tuesday night has died.More >>
It's about that time when many of you are boxing your Christmas decorations and putting them in storage until next year, but a fresh Christmas tree can't be stored away, or just thrown on the street.More >>
Several residents in East Albany are outraged at the multiple illegal dump sites popping up across town.More >>
