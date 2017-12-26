UPDATE: Albany pedestrian hit by vehicle dies

A man struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has died.

According to Albany Police, Daryl Woodson Jr., 29, was hit around 9:45 in the KFC parking lot on West Oglethorpe.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was backing out of a parking spot when he ran over Woodson Jr.

No charges will be filed.

