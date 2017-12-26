Albany pedestrian hit by vehicle on Oglethorpe

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West Oglethorpe Boulevard Tuesday night.

According to Albany 911 dispatch, the victim was hit around 9:45 p.m. and has been taken to the hospital by EMS.

The Albany Police Department also responded to the scene.

There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more details, we will update the information as it comes in.

