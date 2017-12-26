Ocilla Police warn about fake $20 bills reported in stores

The Ocilla Police Department has put out a warning about counterfeit money being seen in Irwin County.

Officers said they have responded to calls in Irwin County stores for fake $20 bills.

Police said the counterfeit bills they are seeing actually have the word 'replica' on the bills. They said that if you have received any change, especially from convenience stores, in Irwin County to check the bills for authenticity.

Police are urging store clerks that receive the fake 20s to call 911 as soon as possible.

If you have received some of this fake money, police ask that you call 911 or the Ocilla Police Department.

