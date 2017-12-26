Albany Board of Realtors, Red Cross team up for holiday blood drive

Staff hoped for a good turnout given that it was one day after Christmas, and many residents would be out shopping. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Albany Board of Realtors teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

Staff hoped for a good turnout given that it was one day after Christmas, and many residents would be out shopping.

The board had a goal of collecting 10 pints of blood and felt confident of exceeding their target.

"We just try to support the community and everything that we can do. And I know there's a big need for blood this time of year because of the holidays, people out of town, and people traveling, accidents, things happen," said Association Executive Cindy Johnson.

Albany Board of Realtors has partnered with the American Red Cross in the past and they hope to continue to provide a staging place for blood drives.

