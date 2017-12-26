Albany veterinarian warns pet owners after animals shot by pellet gun

If someone shoots at your dog, he urges owners to call Albany Animal Control immediately. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday afternoon, Albany Pet Partners President Dr. Fred Freeland said that a pet owner brought her deceased dog to his animal hospital on December 7.

After examining the dog's body, he found a wound in the lower abdomen showing it had been shot.

And two weeks later, another cat was found in a retaining pond with a temperature below 90 degrees.

He said the cat had two small puncture wounds on the shoulder blade and the neck.

Both x-rays showed the injuries were caused by a pellet gun.

In his 20 years, Freeland said he's never seen two back-to-back incidents of this kind.

"The idea that an individual thinks it's okay to shoot a cat or a dog just because it comes in your yard or whatever the offense is attributed to the pet to shoot it, I just think the public needs to be aware that there are people out there who would do that," said Freeland.

Freeland encourages pet owners to keep their dogs and cats in the backyard.

If someone shoots at your pet, he urges owners to call Albany Animal Control immediately.

The cat has shown much improvement from the gunshot wounds and Freeland is hopeful it will make a full recovery.

