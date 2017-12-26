Update on Thomas County Central head coaching search

For the first time in 27 years Thomas County Central is having an open search for a head football coach.

The deadline has passed, and the search committee is in the interviewing process.

Over 120 applications were submitted to lead a new Yellow Jackets regime.

Bill Shaver--who was relieved in November after 10 seasons--was an inside hire in 2008.

He took over for 5-time state champion Ed Pilcher who was hired in an open search in 1990.

The school held a community forum a couple weeks ago to find out what supporters want in a new head coach.

Athletics director Sam Holland was broad when describing who the search committee would prefer to roam the sidelines in the coming years.

"We're looking for the right man for the job." said Holland. "Somebody that's going to come in here and pick up what we've had here, the tradition, and embrace everything that we've had here now."

It will be a 2-step interviewing process, and no names have been released yet

Thomas County Central plans to introduce it's new head football coach at the board meeting on January 9th.

