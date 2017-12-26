Kharan Belgrave, Albany native traveling back to his home in Savannah (Source: WALB)

If you plan on filling up your car gas tank to prepare for the work week, you're in luck.

According to AAA, gas prices have dropped nearly a dime since last month.

AAA said the state average for Georgia is $2.27 and that's down a penny from last week.

And Albany's current average is $2.20.

Kharan Belgrave was fueling up this morning before going back to Savannah and said he's glad prices are lower in Albany than in Savannah.

"It's cheaper in Albany than it is Savannah. Very cheap. Savannah is what? Probably almost three dollars a gallon? Yeah, so it's very convenient," said Belgrave.

AAA expects gas prices to remain steady throughout the remainder of the year and into the New Year.

You can get a list of current Georgia gas prices here.

