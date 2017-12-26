Albany mall busy with after Christmas shopping, returns

On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, the Albany mall was packed with Southwest Georgians making returns, exchanges or even shopping.

Iris Bivins traveled from Moultrie all to make an exchange.

"There's a parking lot full of people and the store's pretty, real crowded and I didn't want to have stand in a line too much today to take care of it. So I thought hey this is a great idea I'll just get a card and come back here when it's less busy and I can shop slower," said Bivins.

She wanted to return three tops she received from her step-daughter, but she doesn't want to be caught up in the mayhem of holiday returns.

"Because I don't like to rush when I'm shopping," said Bivins.

However, Barbara Ivey embraces day after Christmas shopping.

And she's not here to make a return or an exchange, but instead is looking at the sales.

"I'm out shopping for bargains for the home because they always have great buys after Christmas. So I'm just checking out some things for the house," said Ivey.

For three hours she was searching not just for items for her home, but for herself, looking at sweaters and through the woman's clothing section.

"It's settled down a little bit, that's why I try to wait a little bit because the crowds are so heavy first thing in the morning. And a lot of times you can still find good bargains if you wait a little while," explained Ivey.

And Bivins agrees a calm atmosphere is key. That's why she exchanged the shirts for a gift card so she can return to the mall on a less crowded day.

"I like to take my time and maybe get better deals afterwards. So that way if I got a card then I can get what I want. And it can still be a nice present to give myself from my stepdaughter," said Bivins.

And Amanda Newberry, the store manager at Belk, said Tuesday's traffic has increased as the day has progressed.

"So today's sales plan is a little bit smaller than Sunday, which was Christmas Eve. So we are expecting much higher traffic than a normal day of the week and it is our second biggest volume day of the week," said Newberry.

Belk closes at 10 p.m. and the mall closes at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.