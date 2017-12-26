WWII veteran finally receives victory medal

A World War II veteran's legacy was honored in Berrien County as his family accepted a medal that he was awarded but never received while he was alive.

William Gordon Summerland was awarded the American Victory Cross for outstanding service.

He served as a fireman's assistant in the Navy during WWII.

After his death in November, fellow members of the American Legion Post 115 sorted through Summerland's records and saw that he never received his award.

Commander Eugene Molisse said he knew what he had to do.

"Anybody that served in the military, we're brothers and we watch out for one another," said Molisse. "When I found out that Bill was awarded this, but never received it, this is the way the American Legion works, VFW is the same way, is we take care of our men."

With Summerland's family gathered in Haley's Coffee Shop, members of American Legion Post 115 presented the family with his medal and an American flag.

Summerland was a member of the American Legion for more than 30 years, until his death.

