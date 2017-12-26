Albany commissioner wants to crack down on littering

An Albany commissioner said he will not tolerate litter in his district or throughout the city.

Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said he has received calls about a pile of debris and home items on the side of School Street, just across from Turner Elementary.

Howard said neighbors believe the pile has been there for several weeks. He said people should take their trash to the landfill instead of leaving it on the side of the road.

"We need the citizens of this city and county to get involved because this is a neighborhood and if they are going to take pride they certainly need to eradicate community apathy," said Howard.

Howard said this isn't the only dump site in that area.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.