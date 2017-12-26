What to do next: Getting a pet for Christmas

Some people may have had a gift under their tree that has a tail and four paws.

Veterinarians at Bush Animal Clinic said they see an increase in new animal visits after Christmas, as many people get puppies or kittens as a gift.

They encourage new pet owners to know what you are getting into and to take good care of your new family member.

Veterinarians said a puppy or kitten will need shots and an initial check-up.

"You have to take necessary precautions, make sure you're taking them out to teach them how to potty train and feeding them like you should and everything like that, they are a lot of responsibility," said Dr. Amber Love with Bush Animal Clinic.

Doctors at the animal clinic said having a pet is a commitment and if you ever have any questions about behavior changes you should call your pet's veterinarian.

