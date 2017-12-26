Curbside boxes could attract thieves

It is the day after Christmas, and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents... for themselves.

The biggest thing that people can do is to be sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas.

If you received a big flat-screen TV, do not put the box outside for all the world to see.

"Thieves are not stupid. They know that most homes have some new appliances, some new TV's or some sort of thing," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

People are excited to set up the latest gizmos and gadgets, but in doing so, people are rarely focused on what they should do with the packaging.

The Valdosta Police Department said throwing out your box could be a red flag for burglars.

"Do not put those out by the curb, all it does is advertise to thieves that hey, this house has a brand new 50-inch TV in it," said Bembry.

So what can be done? Start by breaking the boxes down as small as possible.

After that, place them in a trash bag, or directly in the trash barrel.

If all else fails, take them directly to the landfill.

"Main thing is not to advertise that you have new property in your home, leave lights on, have a trusted neighbor keep an eye on your property," said Bembry.

VPD also warns people not to post gifts on social media, no matter how great the gift.

Bembry reassures us that thieves have social media accounts, too.

"Criminals look online just like everybody else. They are going to look and see who these people are, and they may be able to identify them by the neighborhood or even a friend, they are going to figure out where you live and come steal your stuff," said Bembry.

VPD reminds us that New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and for everyone who is planning on hosting a party to know who is in their house, as it can be another opportunity for a thief to take their goods.

