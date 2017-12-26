Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

Phoebe Worth Family Medicine will be closed until further notice, officials with the hospital said in a release Tuesday.

Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street, Highway 82 West, caused damage through most of the building.

The clinic will begin seeing patients January 2 at 8 a.m. at the Phoebe Worth Medical Center Specialty Clinic at 807 South Isabella Street in the meantime.

"We are working diligently to set up a temporary location as quickly as possible and will share that information with the community as soon as we are able. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," Phoebe said in a release.

A water leak over the holiday weekend flooded the building with three inches of water.

