Fire crews battle blaze at Albany realty company

Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday.

Around 4:15, a passerby called 911 reporting smokes and flames coming from the building at 1819 Dawson Road.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the roof of Anderson Realty.

Crews encountered heavy flames in the attic of the business and have spent more than an hour working to get the blaze under control.

It's not clear what sparked the fire.

WALB has a reporter on the scene and will update information when it becomes available.

