Albany business devastated by overnight fire

Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany office overnight Tuesday.

Around 4:15, a passerby called 911 reporting smokes and flames coming from the building in the1800 block of Dawson Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of the Anderson Company.

Crews encountered heavy flames in the attic of the business and spent more than an hour working to get the blaze under control.

They spent much of the morning putting out hotspots.

Officials say the fire may have started on the left side of the building near the back porch.

The two-story building had just been remodeled downstairs.

