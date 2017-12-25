Lee County basketball hosting the 1st annual Roundball Classic

There will be a few basketball classics in the area this weekend, but none like the one coming to Leesburg.
Lee County is hosting the first annual Roundball Classic.
It will be an 8-team boy's tournament that starts Thursday and will crown a champion on Saturday.
There are teams from Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
There is a consolation bracket, so teams will still get three total games, but the game results determine the match-ups.
Lee County Head Coach Kirven Davis wanted to give a region tournament simulation to inspire strong play.
"Kids nowadays need motivation. A lot of times they're not self-motivated," said Davis.
"When they feel like there's not a goal at hand, sometimes you don't get the maximum effort out of your kids. But when there's a trophy involved or a chance to be the last team standings, it tends to take a little more pride in it."
First game of the Roundball Classic tips Thursday at 3 in the afternoon.
The championship game is Saturday night at 7:30.
