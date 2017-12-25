Pretoria Fields sells crowlers for craft beer enthusiasts

They're called crowlers, similar to canned beer but it's a way for residents to take Pretoria craft beer home. (Source: WALB)

It's been three weeks since Pretoria Fields debuted in downtown Albany, and the staff is finding a growing market in pumping out their craft brews that you can take home.

All of the beer is packaged into kegs and then poured into the crowler.

Staff said they've sold more than 400 crowlers already.

And that's about 50 crowlers of each of the four beer brands.

"We wanted to get these crowlers because it's a great idea for Christmas gifts. We've had several folks come in and already buy several crowlers to take back. We had a couple of guys from South Carolina two days ago," explained Pretoria Fields Beer Rep & Microbiologist Hogan Skandamis.

Staff with Pretoria Fields said the crowlers are brewed fresh daily, so the craft beer keeps its rich flavor.

