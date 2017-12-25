Phoebe ER sees uptick in patients on Christmas

Phoebe Putney Hospital had extra hands helping in the emergency room over the Christmas holiday.

It may be the season of joy and goodwill, but doctors said it's also the time for medical problems.

Every year, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital sees a real increase in emergency room visits on Christmas.

Some common medical emergencies often involve people with diabetes or congestive heart failure straying from their diet and getting sick.

Other incidents include eating leftovers that may not be stored away properly or kept at the right temperature.

But the majority of emergency room visits are from injuries related to falls when taking down decorations, and kids getting hurt while playing with new toys.

"You would think it would be a little bit slower but it ends up not being. Fortunately for us, the flu is not the big story because the flu season only hits us early part of next year so we miss it during the Christmas holidays, but we do see an uptick in injuries from falls," said Phoebe Emergency Department Chairman Dr. James Black.

Black said South Georgia may not be in the flu season but should be mindful of friends or family visiting from out of town where it's still in season.

