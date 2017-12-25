Albany Board of Realtors to host holiday blood drive

The Albany Board of Realtors is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday to help with the need for blood donations during the holiday period.

The American Red Cross mobile center will be at 2325 Lake Park Drive in Albany from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on December 26.

If you want to save time making your blood donation, go online and make an appointment, and it will speed up the time it takes to make your generous gift of life.

