Local non-profit hosts Christmas lunch and clothing giveaway

Man searches for an item to keep him warm this winter (Source: WALB)

Folks wait in line for their food (Source: WALB)

Some neighbors in need had full stomachs this Christmas thanks to the Albany Rescue Mission's annual lunch for the homeless and those without a place to go.

More than 30 people showed up to get their meal.

Volunteers whipped up ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, collard greens and even chocolate cake.

Wayne Cooper is one of the residents at the mission and he said the meal was just wonderful.

"Being at the Albany Rescue Mission, God brought me here from the hospital," explained Cooper.

Cooper also said he wants to wish his father and siblings a Merry Christmas.

And outside of the Albany Rescue Mission on Christmas Day, people could get a gift of their own.

Da'Nique Wright, 21, is a nursing student who was home for the holidays.

This year she decided to start "Warm Wishes", a clothing giveaway.

Wright said she wants those who may not have a home or even a place to stay to be warm during this chilly time of year.

Blankets, scarves and jackets were donated from people in the community.

"It's all about giving and people tend to forget the real reason for Christmas. So instead of me focused on what I didn't get, I wanted to make sure I could at least help somebody else," explained Wright.

Wright said this is her first year doing this outside of Albany Rescue Mission, but plans to return next year.

