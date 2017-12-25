Multiple thefts reported in Thomasville over holiday weekend

Thomasville police are investigating two burglaries that happened on Christmas Eve.

Police said someone threw a rock into the window of ServPro on North Madison Street and broke into the business. It happened around 11:18 p.m.

Just 15 minutes later, another burglary was reported just a half mile down the road at Modern Cleaners.

The owner of that store said several items were taken.

We are unsure at this time if any arrests have been made.

Those two burglaries make six total for the holiday weekend in Thomasville.

According to reports, police responded to three burglaries on Saturday and three Sunday night.

At least one juvenile is facing charges for a robbery in downtown Thomasville on Friday night. Thomasville Police said it happened in front of Jonah's Fish & Grits around 7:30.

According to a report, a woman and man were standing outside the restaurant and two juveniles snatched the woman's purse out of her hand and ran.

When police arrived, at least one teen was arrested.

The purse was returned to the victim.

