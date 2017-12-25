Thomasville pastor hosts 'Christmas in the Street' event

A Thomasville pastor and his wife continued their Christmas tradition for the 6th year by giving back to children in their community.

Hundreds of kids came out Sunday as Lester Street was blocked off for them to pick out gifts for Christmas.

"This is what we call Christmas in the streets. It's getting bigger and better, this is our 6th year," said Terry Scott.

Scott and his wife Veronica spent their Christmas Eve serving their community in Thomasville.

"The way this got started is actually my mother taught us as I was coming up as we start getting older, to start blessing other families. It's just something that blossomed," explained Veronica.

As empty nesters, this gift giveaway gives the Scott's a reason to buy toys during the holidays, making sure families nearby have presents under the tree.

"We are not just giving away toys, it's a community event, we're trying to help the whole family," said Veronica.

Fifty-three Bikes, hundreds of toys, clothing and shoes were all donated by people in the community.

"They are just going, 'Wow,' their eyes are shining. Little and older kids.That's the joy I get, overseeing little children getting excited over knowing they are getting some of these gifts," explained Veronica.

Of course, Santa was there, but there were also some other special guests. Georgia State Patrol, Thomasville Police officers and Thomasville firefighters all spent their Christmas Eve with the children.

For them, it was about forming relationships at a young age and letting them know who the men and women are behind the badge.

"Merry Christmas and a happy new year!" exclaimed Terry and Veronica.

The Scott family hopes to continue this tradition for many years to come.

