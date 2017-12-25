Victim identified in Tifton homicide

Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15. (Source: Tifton Police)

Tifton police have released the identity of a 15-year-old who was killed Saturday.

According to Lt. Adam Story with TPD, Jamiles Taylor was killed in a homicide around 3 p.m. at Peterson's Apartments.

Joe Thompson, Tift County Deputy Coroner, said the cause of death is pending, but Taylor has injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Thompson said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiners in Macon will conduct an autopsy.

Someone also left balloons where neighbors said the crime scene was on Saturday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for malice murder on James Pritchett, 17, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Story said investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15.

Anybody with any information on Pritchett or Redding's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

