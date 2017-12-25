Tifton police offer reward in homicide investigation

Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15. (Source: Tifton Police)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder. (Source: Tifton Police)

Next to Apartment 45 in Peterson Apartments off Timmons Avenue in Tifton. This is where neighbors say the unnamed 15 year old boy was shot and killed. (Source: WALB)

Tifton police have announced a reward for information in the death of 15-year-old who was killed Saturday.

According to Lt. Adam Story with TPD, Jamiles Taylor was killed in a homicide around 3 p.m. at Peterson's Apartments.

Story also said that the Tifton Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest James Robert Pritchett, 17.

MORE: Community reacts to 15 year old's death

Joe Thompson, Tift County Deputy Coroner, said the cause of death is pending, but Taylor has injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Thompson said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiners in Macon will conduct an autopsy.

Someone also left balloons where neighbors said the crime scene was on Saturday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for malice murder on Pritchett, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Pritchett, and the young woman he is thought to be with, Naryah Redding, 15, can call the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.