Albany family displaced after Christmas morning house fire

A family has been displaced by a house fire in the 2400 block of Barnsdale Way Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 8:30 a.m.

Nobody was injured but according to Albany Fire Department Captain Clint Nobles, the family was displaced.

Nobles said the fire started in the kitchen.

Wendy Thomas is the homeowner who said she was cooking breakfast and was about to start opening gifts with her daughters. Suddenly, kitchen cabinets were on fire.

"With it being Christmas morning it's just devastating. Just with it being Christmas morning, and I'm just thankful we are all safe, me and my two girls," said Thomas.

The Albany Police Department and AFD responded to the scene.

APD had the area on Stuart Avenue around Barnsdale blocked, but the road has been reopened.

