American Legion Post 512 Gift Giveaway

Christmas gifts for more than 75 children in need this holiday season (Source: WALB)

Just in time for Christmas, more than 75 children received gifts here in Southwest Georgia.

Saturday afternoon American Legion Post 512 in Albany invited children in need to attend a gift giveaway.

Volunteers donated footballs, action figures, bikes, and even some Amazon kindles.

Etris Lee Smith Junior, American Legion Post 512 Junior Vice Commander, said it's an annual event the post puts on for the kids and each year they want to expand it more.

"Being a part of the American Post Legion 512 for 12 years, growing up in Albany, Georgia and just being able to give back to the community and help out where needed at and just doing your job, in my role. It's real special," said Smith.

Smith says one of the biggest sponsors for the Drive was S&S Concrete and Construction out of Leesburg.

