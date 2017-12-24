Community reacts to 15 year old's death

Humphrey and Foster talk about what happened Saturday afternoon (Source: WALB)

A playground was just next to where neighbors say the incident occurred (Source: WALB)

Next to Apartment 45 in Peterson Apartments off Timmons Avenue in Tifton. This is where neighbors say the unnamed 15 year old boy was shot and killed. (Source: WALB)

"It like happened in a matter of seconds," said Aiyah Foster, 17, a friend of the victim.

The 15-year-old boy's death has shocked loved ones and people in the neighborhood.

Police haven't told us the boy's name.

"It's just crazy," said Foster.

People who live at Peterson's Apartments in Tifton say they are scared as this murder suspect remains on the run.

And now the crime that comes just two days before Christmas has some heartbroken.

Foster said she has known the 15-year-old Tifton boy who died Saturday for years.

"We seen him laying there and we just seen him Friday," cried Matavia Humphrey, 20, a friend of the victim.

Now she and Foster said they are in shock this happened in broad daylight.

"At first I just broke down and cried because it was crazy," said Foster.

Tifton police say the 15-year-old was killed here at Peterson Apartments around 3 Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors said it happened by apartment 45 right next to the playground.

"I feel like I should have been there because I felt like I could have did something to prevent that from not hap--I could have stopped it from happening and he would've been with me if I wasn't at work," said Foster.

Now Foster said she wishes the teen was still here, rapping and making her smile.

"He was funny. I mean he kept you laughing. He'd make you laugh. He was cool. He just laid back, chill," said Foster.

But she is hopeful police will find the suspect.

"I hope they get him. I hope they do," said Foster, "Worst Christmas present you could get."

If you have any information about this homicide you're asked to call Tifton Police at 229-382-3132.

