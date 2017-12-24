Belk exceeds sales goals for holiday season

Cosmetics are one of the most popular items according to Newberry (Source: WALB)

Woman looks through jewelry while shopping at Belk (Source: WALB)

A couple buys a pair of shoes in the final hours before Christmas (Source: WALB)

One store at the mall has seen a ton of foot traffic this past week.

Belk has extended its hours for the final days leading up to Christmas.

Amanda Newberry, store manager, said this has allowed for the Albany branch to exceed their sales goals and see many last minute holiday shoppers.

And some of the biggest items selling are fragrances and cosmetics, along with products in the men's department.

"It's been a really great holiday season especially in Albany," said Newberry, "We have far and exceeded plan, which is great to see, it really boosts morale up of my associates and customers. My customers have been great. So it's been a great holiday season."

Belk is closed on Christmas day.

But if you didn't get the gift you wanted, Belk opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow folks to start returning items.

