Coroner: Baby dead after bathtub drowning in Blakely

Early County Coroner Todd Hunter pronounced a 22-month-old child dead Thursday.

The GBI was called in to assist in this case just before 2:50 p.m. and said Kylen Smith was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home on the 80 block of Weaver Drive in Blakely while under the care of his mother's boyfriend.

An autopsy on the baby will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

