Suspect identified after teen killed in Tifton homicide - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspect identified after teen killed in Tifton homicide

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder. (Source: Tifton Police) Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder. (Source: Tifton Police)
Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15. (Source: Tifton Police) Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15. (Source: Tifton Police)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Lt. Adam Story with the Tifton Police Department reported Saturday that a 15-year-old boy died in a homicide.

According to TPD, it happened around 3 p.m. at Peterson's Apartments.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder.

Lt. Story said investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15.

Pritchett is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim's name has not been released at this time while next of kin is notified.

If you know where Pritchett and Redding may be, call Tifton Police at 229-382-3132 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly