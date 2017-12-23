Suspect identified after teen killed in Tifton homicide

Investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15. (Source: Tifton Police)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder. (Source: Tifton Police)

Lt. Adam Story with the Tifton Police Department reported Saturday that a 15-year-old boy died in a homicide.

According to TPD, it happened around 3 p.m. at Peterson's Apartments.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder.

Lt. Story said investigators believe Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, 15.

Pritchett is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim's name has not been released at this time while next of kin is notified.

BREAKING: Police are looking for James Pritchett, 17, wanted for malice murder of a teen in #Tifton. He's believed to be armed and dangerous. Police think Pritchett is on the run with his girlfriend, seen here. MORE INFO >> https://t.co/xV5eCNEo1L pic.twitter.com/NGPw4ntPPP — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) December 24, 2017

If you know where Pritchett and Redding may be, call Tifton Police at 229-382-3132 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.