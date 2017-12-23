8-year-old girl hit by car in Tifton Friday night

The girl was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where she is in stable condition. (Source:WALB)

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to Virginia Avenue just after 9:30 Friday night.

Troopers said a girl, 8, was hit by a car going north.

The girl was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where Troopers said she was stable.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the girl will not face charges.

