Homegrown Heroes hosts toy drive for storm survivors

While Santa's big day is two days away, one man decided to help 15 families in need ahead of time.

Bobby Thornton spent this past week doing a last-minute toy drive for families affected by the January storms.

On Saturday morning, he set up a donation drive outside Fred's on North Slappey Boulevard.

And he got a whopping 200 toys to give children from six months old up to 17 years old.

He and some volunteers started around 10 AM and he said he wouldn't stop until folks stopped dropping off donations.

"Man, tonight it is absolutely awesome. Tonight, I'm going to get to take these toys and separate them to whatever families they will go to. And I'm going to drive around personally to their homes. So that means the absolute world to me. That is absolutely awesome," said Thornton.

And Thornton said next year he'll start his drive earlier to help even more children have a Merry Christmas.

