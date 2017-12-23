Christmas eve brunch for neighbors in need

A South Georgia non-profit gave neighbors in need a meal for the holidays at First United Methodist Church here in Albany.

Saturday morning, volunteers with Mission Change helped feed dozens of people for its ninth annual Christmas Eve Brunch.

It featured Christmas carols and volunteers even gave visitors a snack and hygiene kit.

Mission Change Co-Founder LaDonna Urick said this community gathering was all about bringing and spreading Christmas cheer.

"Just seeing all the joy that comes from getting the tables ready to decorating the lights and decorations and seeing all the donations coming in to be able to give back to our community. It just means the world to us," said Urick

More than 150 people attended the event.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.